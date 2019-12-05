Cops nab 4 alleged phone grabbers, one accused car thief

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Five men have been charged with offences stemming from robberies committed in two separate incidents, the police are reporting.

In the Kingston Eastern Division, on Tuesday, four men were charged with robbery with aggravation following a robbery on Deanery Road in St Andrew.

Charged are 18-year-old Dantay Fraser, 18-year-old Dave Williams otherwise called 'Nickoy', 18-year-old Giovani Gayle otherwise called 'Gio', and mechanic Garfield Anderson otherwise called 'Matthew'. The three 18-year-olds are of Kingston 14 addresses while Anderson is of a Kingston 2 address.

Police reports are that about 3:20 pm, all four men were in a motor car when one of them alighted and grabbed a women's cellular phone before punching her in the face.

A team of officers who were nearby observed what happened and arrested the men. They were subsequently charged.

They are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, December 12.

Meanwhile, in the St Catherine South, 25-year-old Akeem Robinson, a merchandiser of Waterford, St Catherine was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports are that on Sunday November 24 about 11:30 pm, Robinson and another man held up a man with a gun and robbed him of his motorcar.

A passerby who saw what was happening contacted the police and chased the robbers to Palmetto Drive in Portmore.

The police said when they arrived on the scene, the motor car was retrieved and Robinson was identified as one of the robbers.

He was arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

Robinson is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, December 6.