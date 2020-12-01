New Coconut Industry Board to be appointed by next week
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, has indicated that a new board of directors will be appointed for the Coconut Industry Board (CIB) by the end of next week.
Noting that the board has the wherewithal to be a model for other boards, Green said the CIB has established a solid framework with a bankable prospect, which they should leverage and move quickly towards expansion of their production.
He was speaking today during a meeting at the ministry's Hope Gardens offices with CIB's Christopher Gentles, chairman, and Yvonne Burns, general manager.
Some 16,700 hectares of land was under coconut production in 2019, representing six per cent of the total agricultural areas islandwide, with an estimated 16,900 hectares projected for 2020.
Green urged the CIB to accelerate expansion of its operations by identifying suitable lands for increased production, stating that the time for expansion was now as there is a high level of demand for coconut water.
The agriculture minister also challenged the CIB to look at establishing other outlets across the island as well as increase its marketing thrust through branding of its products.
The CIB was established in 1945 with responsibility for monitoring and informing the government of the state of the industry, advising growers of agronomic best practices and providing quality planting material.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy