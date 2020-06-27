$10-million worth of ganja seized, three Bahamians arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The narcotics police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force seized over 2,600 lbs of compressed ganja and arrested three Bahamians in the western end of the island on Thursday, June 25.

Police reports are that between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, lawmen carried out an operation at a premises in Lancer Bay, Hanover and seized the ganja. The police said the drug has an estimated street value of $10.5 million.

The operation was extended to Negril, Westmoreland where the Bahamian nationals, who they said illegally entered the island, were arrested and placed in quarantine. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police used the opportunity to remind citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour foreign nationals who illegally entered the country and urged folk to report any information that they have to the police.

The police further noted that the situation is even more critical since COVID-19 is still posing a great risk.