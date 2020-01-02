$100,000 reward for leads in Campbell-Collymore's murder
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A reward of $100,000 is being offered through Crime Stop Jamaica for information on the whereabouts of Kimani Brown, otherwise known as 'Jim Brown' or 'Indian', who should able to assist in the investigation of the double murder of Simone Campbell-Collymore and Winston Walters.
Exactly two years ago, on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at approximately 3:57 pm, Simone Campbell-Collymore and Winston Walters were brutally gunned down at the entrance of Forest Ridge Apartments, Red Hills, St Andrew.
Kimani Brown is of Indian descent, slim to medium build, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and frequents the Portmore, St Catherine and Brook Valley, St Andrew areas.
Crime Stop is asking anyone with information on the location of Kimani Brown to call Crime Stop at 311. All calls are anonymous and completely confidential.
