$104.2-m contract awarded for ICT equipment under secondary education programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A $104.2-million contract has been awarded to Cheetah Toys and More LLC for the supply and delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) equipment under the Alternative Pathway for Secondary Education Programme, following approval by Cabinet.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, provided details during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew
She said the 21st century is expected to be a time of rapid technological growth and so the school curriculum must ensure that young people are well prepared for the challenges and opportunities that they will encounter as adults.
She noted that the ministry has created alternative learning pathways to receiving an education at the secondary level so that students can fully maximise their capabilities.
“Alternative pathways represent a new approach to secondary education – one that is customised, diverse, relevant, equitable, and inclusive and significantly, this approach has with it, the introduction of a seven-year period of instruction for students on all secondary pathway,” Williams pointed out.
Under the Alternative Pathway for Secondary Education Programme, instruction will be based on a tailored curriculum, enabling each learner to perform to his/her fullest potential, based on aptitude, interest and ability.
