$10 million worth of ganja found in bushes

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The police on Thursday, seized over $10 million worth of ganja on the Alligator Pond main road in Manchester.

According to the police, about 2:00 pm a team of officers from the narcotics police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the area.

The lawmen said 2,566 pounds of compressed ganja was found in bushes.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police are appealing to anyone with information about this seizure to contact them at 876-923- 5729, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.