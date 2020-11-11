$10m to be allocated to procure planting kits for backyard garden programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says $10 million will be allocated to procure 2,500 planting kits under a Say Yes to Fresh Backyard Garden Programme.

According to the minister, the programme is geared at boosting the country's food security and emphasising the importance of eating local produce.

Speaking at the launch of Eat Jamaican Month yesterday, Green said that the aim of the initiative will be to equip 2,500 households across the island with their own backyard gardens.

“We need more Jamaicans to appreciate what goes into farming, both the joys and the challenges,” he said.

According to the ministry, the 'Say Yes to Fresh Campaign' should encourage Jamaicans to buy more local produce from farmers.

Meanwhile Green said that the ministry will also accelerate a programme encouraging people to craft innovative ways to prepare local produce.

Launched by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) in 2003, Eat Jamaican Month is a national call to action to encourage Jamaicans to plant and consume more local foods. The campaign has also seen support from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

First Vice President of the JAS, Denton Alvaranga, urged farmers to increase production and to give focus to value-added products with attractive packaging.

“In this area, we will be able to rival the best of our global competitors,” he said.

Alvaranga said that advancing and expanding the processing sector will enable Jamaica to reduce its import focus.