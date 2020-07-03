$10m worth of ganja seized in Orange Bay, Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Police seized approximately 2,725 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation in Orange Bay district, Portland on Tuesday, June 30.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw an abandoned Honda Ridgeline motor truck. A search of the area was conducted and 50 knitted bags containing ganja were found.

The police said the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $10.9 million.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.