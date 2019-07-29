$13.3m worth of cocaine seized at Kingston Port
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police along with a Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) from the Jamaica Customs have seized approximately 10.2 kilograms of cocaine worth $13.3 million on a vessel at a container terminal in Kingston.
According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the vessel arrived in the island about 3:15 am on Saturday from Colombia with cargo.
During the offloading of the containers, eight packages of cocaine were allegedly found in the possession of one of the stevedores.
The authorities were later contacted and a search of the vessel revealed an additional 10 packages of cocaine concealed under the spare anchor on the bow.
Four stevedores were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
