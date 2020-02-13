$160-m road patching project for western Jamaica

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it plans to commence a $160-million hot mix patching programme across several roadways in the western region within the next two weeks.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's western region Janel Ricketts says the programme, which targets approximately 49,000 square metres of roadway, will address the worst affected sections of the targeted roadways.

Ricketts says the programme will see the repair of sections of the Falmouth to Springvale roadway in Trelawny; the Marchmont to Washfoot Gully main road in St James; the stretch of roadway between Riley to Bushmouth in Hanover; and the Goodens River to Georges Plain corridor in Westmoreland.