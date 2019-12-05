$200k reward for information on shooting death of 13-y-o Kingston boy
KINGSTON, Jamaica —A $200,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and charge of the individual/s responsible for the 2017 murder of a Denham Town High School student.
The deceased is 13-year-old Roshane Smith, who resided on Duke Street in Kingston.
Smith's body was reportedly found about 4:30 am on Thursday, January 26, 2017 along Eve Avenue in the West Heroes Circle area in Kingston.
According to police reports, his hands were bound behind his back, his shirt pulled over his head and he had been shot several times in his head.
Smith was last seen alive by his parents on the morning of Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Crime Stop said the police are unable to find a motive for the murder and would like to talk to one of his friends otherwise called “Satan”, who is believed to have been with Smith that day.
