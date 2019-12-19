$250M to start tourism workers' pension fund
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica —Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says $250 million will be used to ensure the start of the highly anticipated tourism workers' pension scheme next month.
The ministry said this forms part of the government's effort to seed the fund to meet the deadline of a January 2020 start date for the pension scheme.
Bartlett made the announcement at a pension sensitisation session with hotel workers at Royalton Negril yesterday.
“We are well on our way to implementing the pension scheme and currently the board of trustees is in the process of procuring a fund manager and fund administrator. As soon as the fund manager has been appointed, 250 million will be disbursed to seed the fund so that if workers have contributed for only five years and reach their retirement age of 65 they will get a guaranteed minimum pension,” he said.
The ministry said it has been carrying out pension sensitisation sessions across the island to update tourism workers on the next steps of the pension scheme.
According to the ministry, over 400 workers attended the session at the Royalton Hotel and approximately 100 workers attended the session at the RIU Hotel, both in Negril.
The tourism workers' pension scheme is designed to cover all workers ages 18-59 years in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed, the ministry said. It further noted that this includes hotel workers as well as persons employed in other tourism subsectors such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions.
