$3.5 billion spent on Cornwall Regional Hospital rehabilitation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has expended more than $3.5 billion for rehabilitation of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James and the creation of new infrastructure to support service provision to the citizens in that part of the island.
This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Cornwall Regional Hospital remains the main health service provider in the western region.
Since 2016, the hospital has been undergoing major rehabilitation and the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has been challenged to operate all aspects of the services while repairing the infrastructure.
“In addition, COVID-19 has contributed to the slowing down of the rehabilitation of Cornwall Regional Hospital because we have had to divert attention, personnel in some instances, to deal with the COVID challenge,” Dr Tufton noted.
The health minister said that despite the challenges associated with the rehabilitation efforts, the hospital is providing 80 to 100 per cent of all services.
The hospital currently provides 90 per cent of all outpatient and 100 per cent of all surgical services.
“I want to say to the people of Western Jamaica that Cornwall Regional Hospital is open and available to provide care to you. Despite the challenges of the restoration and rehabilitation, when it is finished, Cornwall is going to be one of the most modern hospitals in the Caribbean region,” Dr Tufton said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy