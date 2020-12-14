$300k fine for St Ann man on lottery scam charges

ST ANN, Jamaica — A St Ann man was fined $300,000 or 12 months imprisonment at hard labour after he pleaded guilty to breaches the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act 2013.

The accused, Devar Hodges, was arrested in 2014 after detectives from the Major Organised crime and AntiCorruption Agency (MOCA) found items related to lottery scamming at his home in Trysee district, St Ann.

MOCA said the items included a number of letter-sized papers bearing names and addresses of persons living overseas.

Hodges was sentenced in the St Ann Parish Court on November 2.