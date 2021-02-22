$309m allocated to construct forensic pathology autopsy suite
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has budgeted $309 million for the construction of the Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite.
The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, aims to increase the forensic capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and reduce the backlog in criminal and other cases.
It is anticipated that 40 per cent of construction activities will be completed for the fiscal year 2021/22.
Details of the project are outlined in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, last Thursday.
The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and is slated to commence April 2021. It is projected to end in March 2023.
