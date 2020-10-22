$34 million Barracks River Bridge opens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The new Barracks River bridge in St Mary was officially opened yesterday by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington.

The new structure, which allows single-lane traffic and replaces a footbridge that was destroyed during major flood rains, was constructed at a cost of more than $34 million.

Warmington said that the Government remains committed to transforming the country's road infrastructure in order to improve lives.

He said that many roads and bridges across the island have been constructed and improved over the last several years.

State Minister for Industry, Investment and Commerce and Member of Parliament for South East St Mary, Dr Norman Dunn, commended the residents for their patience and understanding during the construction phase.

For his part, Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary, who is also Councillor for the Richmond Division, said he is pleased that the residents can now move about with ease.

“We are extremely happy for this bridge and based on the construction, we will not need another bridge in my lifetime,” he noted.

Works were implemented by the National Works Agency under the Government of Jamaica's Recurrent Bridge Development Programme.

The new structure can accommodate small and medium-sized vehicles. The bridge installation works included construction of abutments and the paving of approach roads.