$35m worth of ganja seized in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Three men and a woman were arrested in connection with a drug seizure by members of the Narcotics and Manchester Police Divisions at Spur Tree in Manchester on Monday, May 4.
Reports are that about 8:45 pm, a team carried out coordinated operations at two premises in the area.
During the search, approximately 8,700 pounds of compressed ganja were seized. The estimated street value of the illicit drug is $35 million.
The police said a motor vehicle was also seized in the incident.
The identities of the individuals taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.
The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with the investigation to contact the Narcotics Division at 876-923-5729, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
