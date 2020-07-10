$3m worth of ganja seized, two men arrested in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Over 300 pounds of ganja were seized and two men arrested by detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division in Hellshire Heights, St Catherine on Friday, July 10.

Reports are that about 5:30 am, a joint police/military operation was carried out in the community, which resulted in the seizure of 320 pounds of compressed ganja wrapped in bags.

The police said the drug has an estimated street value of $3.5 million.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.