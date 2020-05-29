$400,000 in painting supplies contributed to KPH
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Representatives from the Jamaica Energy Partners Group delivered paint and painting supplies valued at over $400,000 to the Kingston Public Hospital this morning.
The supplies were presented to the hospital in honour of Labour Day observed on May 25 of this year.
The group said the contribution is expected to complete ongoing painting projects to “create better working conditions for the much-appreciated health workers”.
