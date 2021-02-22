$400 million allocated to strengthen agricultural sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Government will continue work during the 2021/22 fiscal year to further enhance the resilience of Jamaica's agricultural sector and coastal areas.

Some $400 million has been earmarked in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure for the initiative, now before the House of Representatives.

The initiative, which commenced in October 2012, is a project which focuses on protecting livelihoods and food security in vulnerable communities by improving land and water management for the agricultural sector, strengthening coastal protection, and building institutional capacity against climate change risks.

Activities undertaken up to the end of December 2020 include partnering with the Jamaica 4-H Clubs to support 16 school agricultural and environmental programmes; completion of a coastal works design review, and marine assessment; and rollout of a visibility and awareness strategy.

Programmed engagements for 2021/22 include completion of community disaster risk reduction training/capacity building; and the installation of 60 metres of revetment, 300 metres of artificial reef, and reclamation of approximately 18,000 metres squared of shoreline under component one of the coastal protection works, by the National Works Agency (NWA).

Another $223.8 million is projected to be spent on the engagement during the 2022/23 fiscal year.

The project, which is slated for completion in March 2022, is being jointly implemented by the Planning Institute of Jamaica, National Environment and Planning Agency, and NWA.

Funding is being provided by the Government of Jamaica and the Adaptation Fund.