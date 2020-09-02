$40 million for entertainment, culture and arts sectors – Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, has said that the ministry is providing COVID response grants amounting to $40 million to the entertainment, culture and arts sectors.

She previously announced grants of a combined $26 million for the sport sector.

While noting the importance of these sectors to economic recovery post COVID, Minister Grange said, “This is a time of adversity but inherent in it is an opportunity for the players in these sectors to become certified, formalised and for our associations to build capacity.

“I am confident that once this is over, we will see an arts and entertainment industry that is more structured, more organised and more cohesive.”

Grange said that the systems were established to ensure that the funding is administered in a streamlined manner to provide support in the form of small grants, one-off industry grants, as well as cultural community grants.

“Persons are not eligible if they previously received a grant under the Ministry of Finance's CARE initiative,” the Minister said.

Registration on the E-Registry platform is a pre-requisite for funding, the ministry said. It may be accessed at www.mcges.gov.jm/eregistry/platform.

Funds will be accessible from the Ministry of Finance in a manner similar to that done for the CARE initiative," Grange said, adding that her ministry will provide updates on application procedures via its website: www.mcges.gov.jm.

Read more: Grange announces $26 million support for sport sector