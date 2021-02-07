$6 million drug bust in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police say its Narcotics Division seized $6.4 million worth of compressed ganja in Wiltshire, Anchovy district in St James on Friday.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
According to the police about 4:15 pm, a team of officers — on an anti-narcotics operation in the area — searched an unoccupied apartment and 34 white knitted bags of compressed ganja found.
The police said the estimated weight of the illicit drug is over 1,600 pounds.
The narcotics police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to contact them at 876-923-5729, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
