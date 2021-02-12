$6m worth of compressed ganja seized on the port

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is reporting that more than 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja was yesterday seized in a transhipment container at the Port of Kingston.

According to the JCA, officers from its Contraband Enforcement Team along with officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Narcotics Division and Port Security personnel, seized a shipment containing 1,516.7 l pounds of ganja with an estimated street value of $6.1 million.

The JCS said the discovery was made during a routine examination of containers. The JCA added that officers found a container with discrepancies which led to the seizure of 13 knitted bags and one duffle bag with 155 packages containing substances resembling ganja.

The agency said no arrests were made in relation to the seizure and the matter is being investigated by the Border Protection Unit of the JCA and the JCF's Narcotics Division.