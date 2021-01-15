$7 million earmarked for clean-up activities in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Municipal Corporation has earmarked $7 million to commence clean-up and restorative work in communities across the parish that were affected by heavy rains that lashed the parish on Friday, January 8.

Addressing the monthly general meeting of the corporation yesterday, deputy superintendent of Roads and Works, Saad Campbell, said the finance committee approved the funding, following a meeting on Wednesday.

Campbell noted that the money will go towards cleaning critical drains and debris deposits in the worst affected communities.

The rainfall resulted in flooding in several communities and caused severe damage to roadways in Wiltshire, Granville, Lethe to Long Hill, Kings Gate and Belmont.

Meanwhile, the deputy roads and works superintendent said it will cost approximately $91.6 million to repair the damage done to parochial roads and infrastructure in the parish as a result of heavy rains.

He informed that following the assessment, the Wiltshire main road returned a bill of $60 million, as the thoroughfare has been completely eroded, while an additional $3.64 million is needed to restore access to the community, which has been cut off.

Campbell added that “clean-up and protective works” in sections of Granville are estimated at $1.5 million.

He further noted that the drainage network in a number of communities has suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Campbell noted that the estimates have been tabled by the finance committee and the figure sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for funding.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, has lauded key agencies, including the National Works Agency (NWA) and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), for their quick response following the heavy rains.