$91.95 m allocated to complete Closed Harbour Beach Park Project

ST JAMES, Jamaica— All construction activities under the Montego Bay Closed Harbour Beach Park project are to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year.

The project aims to provide 6.5 hectares of active public park with recreational amenities for the people of Montego Bay in St James.

A sum of $91.95 million has been provided to complete the remaining project activities, as outlined in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

Up to December 2020 under the project, construction activities reached 85 per cent completion.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) with funding from the Government of Jamaica.

It was originally slated to run from April 2019 to March 2021, but is now scheduled to end in March 2022, following an extension.