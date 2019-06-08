ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: European champion Zharnel Hughes clocks 9.97 secs in 100 metres

KINGSTON, Jamaica – European champion in the 100 metres Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain after a slow start rallied strongly in the last 50 metres of the race to win the event a short while ago at the National Stadium. Hughes was timed in 9.97 seconds.

Jamaican Yohan Blake who led from the start was second in a time of 10:01 seconds with Kendal Williams of the United States third – 10.13 seconds.