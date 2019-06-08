ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs 10:88secs second best in 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a scorching 10:88 seconds, the second-best time in the world this year to win the 100 metres dash as the Adidas Racers Grand Prix continued at the National Stadium.

Fraser-Pryce shot from the blocks in typical fashion and won unchallenged in the end to deliver her 44th sub 11.00 seconds in the 100 metres during her career.

Second was another Jamaican Jonielle Smith with Trinidadian Michelle-lee Ahye third. Both Smith and Smith were timed at 11:20 seconds.