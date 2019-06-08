ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: Ashley Spencer takes women's 400m hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ashley Spencer of the United States with a strong final 200m came home to be an easy winner of the women's 400m hurdles at the Adidas Racers Grand Prix which is now taking place at the National Stadium.

Spencer won in a time of 54.49, with Nikita Tracey of Jamaica second in 55.25 seconds, while third went to former Jamaican record holder Ronda Whyte – 55.31.

Finals

1 #140 Spencer, Ashley United States 54.49

2 #143 Tracey, Nikita Jamaica 55.25

3 #144 Whyte, Ronda Jamaica 55.31

4 #138 Tracey, Ristananna Jamaica 55.71

5 #142 Clayton, Rushell Jamaica 55.83

6 #141 Belle, Tia-Adana Barbados 56.28

7 #139 Hechavarria, Zurian Cuba 56.29

8 #137 Nugent, Leah Jamaica 59.99