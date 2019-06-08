#ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: Ashley Spencer takes women's 400m hurdles

Saturday, June 08, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ashley Spencer of the United States with a strong final 200m came home to be an easy winner of the women's 400m hurdles at the Adidas Racers Grand Prix which is now taking place at the National Stadium.

Spencer won in a time of 54.49, with Nikita Tracey of Jamaica second in 55.25 seconds, while third went to former Jamaican record holder Ronda Whyte – 55.31.

Finals                                                        

  1 #140 Spencer, Ashley         United States          54.49

  2 #143 Tracey, Nikita             Jamaica                   55.25

  3 #144 Whyte, Ronda            Jamaica                  55.31

  4 #138 Tracey, Ristananna    Jamaica                   55.71

  5 #142 Clayton, Rushell        Jamaica                   55.83

  6 #141 Belle, Tia-Adana        Barbados                56.28

  7 #139 Hechavarria, Zurian     Cuba                    56.29

  8 #137 Nugent, Leah            Jamaica                  59.99

