PETERvsPETER: Who will it be?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Just under 3,000 delegates of the People's National Party (PNP) will tomorrow decide which of two Peters will be the party's next president and both sides are predicting victory.

OBSERVER ONLINE will have continuous updates throughout the day on the PNP's presidential election where Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting challenges PNP leader Dr Peter Phillips for the top spot.

Here is what the two camps had to say.

Natalie Neita, chairman of the Phillips-led OnePNP campaign: “We are confident we have the majority of the delegates going into Saturday. I want to thank them, on behalf of the leader, and the great movement we form a part of, for understanding and recognising the importance of this decision come Saturday.”

Ian Hayles of the Peter Bunting-led Rise United campaign: “It all boils down to whether or not you are credible and believable. We have stuck to our message throughout. Dr Philips cannot win and the party needs a chance at victory and we have a candidate who is a winner. Mr Bunting believes in consulting the delegates and he builds up their trust and confidence. A vote for Rise United is a vote for the delegates, for them to be able to lift their heads and walk proudly in their communities. It is a vote for the PNP not for one man, and it is a vote for a Jamaica that will provide opportunity for all, not just a few.”

—Arthur Hall