#PNPELECTIONS: Ferguson says unity important after today's election

Saturday, September 07, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Thomas Eastern Member of Parliament and former Vice President of the People's National Party Dr Fenton Ferguson says the task facing the PNP after today' contentious presidential election will be to unite.

At the same time Ferguson, who is supporting Rise United candidate Peter Bunting is convinced that his candidate will win the election.
“I believe in some instances persons would have gone overboard but generally speaking I believe it was a very spirited campaign,” Ferguson told OBSERVER ONLINE shortly before casting his vote inside the National Stadium in Kingston.  
“Our challenge must be at the end of today the ability of the party to reunite and prepare ourselves for victory.
I have absolutely no doubt that my candidate Peter Bunting will come out victorious. We believe that he's the best choice at this time and to that extent my delegates came out. I walked in with over 60-odd delegates are rising,” he said.


 

