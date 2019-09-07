PNPELECTIONS: Just over 50% of delegates have voted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of Elections Glasspole Brown is indicating that just over 50 per cent of People National Party (PNP) delegates have already voted in the presidential election, happening now at the National Arena in Kingston.

Brown said that amounts to just over 1,500 delegates.

"We had some issues in terms of the number of people who came at one particular time but we were able to deal with it. It slowed up the lines a bit and I think people got a bit impatient but they are moving reasonably in terms of the pace.

"We have to ensure that we do the checks and balance so that only delegates vote," Brown said.

At the same time, the Electrical Office of Jamaica head said there were no issues at it relates to identification cards.

"We have gone through a three-stage process in identifying persons. So there is no problem with identification," he noted.

Brown said alternate delegates — persons who would vote on behalf of a delegate who is unable to — will vote at 3:00 pm.