#PNPELECTIONS: Just over 50% of delegates have voted
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of Elections Glasspole Brown is indicating that just over 50 per cent of People National Party (PNP) delegates have already voted in the presidential election, happening now at the National Arena in Kingston.
Brown said that amounts to just over 1,500 delegates.
"We had some issues in terms of the number of people who came at one particular time but we were able to deal with it. It slowed up the lines a bit and I think people got a bit impatient but they are moving reasonably in terms of the pace.
"We have to ensure that we do the checks and balance so that only delegates vote," Brown said.
At the same time, the Electrical Office of Jamaica head said there were no issues at it relates to identification cards.
"We have gone through a three-stage process in identifying persons. So there is no problem with identification," he noted.
Brown said alternate delegates — persons who would vote on behalf of a delegate who is unable to — will vote at 3:00 pm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy