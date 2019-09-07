#PNPELECTIONS: Peter Phillips remains as party president

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The votes are in and Dr Peter Phillips has thwarted the challenge of Peter Bunting to remain as President of the People's National Party and Leader of the Opposition. When the result of the delegate vote was announced just moments ago Dr Phillips tallied 1,427votes and Peter Bunting 1,351. More information to follow.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT