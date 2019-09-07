Latest News

#PNPELECTIONS: Voting slow

Saturday, September 07, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Rise United Campaign Director Dr Angella Brown Burke says except for the slow registration process, things are progressing well at the People's National Party (PNP) presidential elections now under way at the National Arena in Kingston.

Brown Burke, PNP Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western, said as a result of the slow process, voting itself has been slightly impacted.

"So far so good. The lines both inside and outside are a bit slow. There is a little bundling outside, sometimes at the registration tables but I think overall it's coming along. I like the mood," she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"I love the fact that the delegates who are here are talking and interacting with one another as they should. It's one People's National Party. Some are rising, others are sitting but that's OK; at the end of the day we all have to come together," she added.

 

 

 


 
 

