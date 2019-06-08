#ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: Olympic champion Shaunae-Uibo blazes to victory in 400 metres
KINGSTON, Jamaica – It was billed as a battle between the Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas and the world champion Phyllis Francis of the United States and so it was for the first 200 metres of the 400 metres event and then Miller-Uibo went ahead in a flash and was never troubled after that surge.
Miller-Uibo ran a fast 49.54 seconds with Francis second in a time of 50.55 second with Jamaican Chrisann Gordon finishing third clocking 51.83 seconds.
