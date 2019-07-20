Reggae Sumfest 2019 well underway
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Reggae Sumfest is now in high gear at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex on night one of the long-anticipated show.
Already the likes of Spice, Dexter Daps, Agent Sasco, Spragga Benz, Munga, and Elephant Man have already hit the stage.
From early people started to steam into the venue to watch their favourite artistes.
A woman who gave her name as Tash, a New York native, told Observer Online that she is expecting a very good show tonight. .
Shantae Brown, from Philadelphia in the meantime, says she is looking forward to a spledid set from Spice.
" I am really here to see Spice, and I am expecting her to deliver," said Brown.
Tomorrow night's performances include Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Etana, Jah9, Protoje, and Dalton Harris.
The week-long festival kicked off on Sunday last with the day party Morning Medz. Monday saw the street party, which was open to the public experiencing a record turnout. Tuesday's all-white event was another success as was the all-black birthday celebrations for popular Trinidadian soca artiste Bunji Garlin. Last night it was the Global Sound Clash featuring Ricky Trooper and Pink Panther from Jamaica, Warrior Sound from Germany, Yard Beat from Japan, and King Turbo from Canada.
The clash was won by Warrior Sound.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy