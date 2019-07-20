Reggae Sumfest 2019 well underway

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Reggae Sumfest is now in high gear at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex on night one of the long-anticipated show.

Already the likes of Spice, Dexter Daps, Agent Sasco, Spragga Benz, Munga, and Elephant Man have already hit the stage.

From early people started to steam into the venue to watch their favourite artistes.

A woman who gave her name as Tash, a New York native, told Observer Online that she is expecting a very good show tonight. .

Shantae Brown, from Philadelphia in the meantime, says she is looking forward to a spledid set from Spice.

" I am really here to see Spice, and I am expecting her to deliver," said Brown.

Tomorrow night's performances include Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Etana, Jah9, Protoje, and Dalton Harris.

The week-long festival kicked off on Sunday last with the day party Morning Medz. Monday saw the street party, which was open to the public experiencing a record turnout. Tuesday's all-white event was another success as was the all-black birthday celebrations for popular Trinidadian soca artiste Bunji Garlin. Last night it was the Global Sound Clash featuring Ricky Trooper and Pink Panther from Jamaica, Warrior Sound from Germany, Yard Beat from Japan, and King Turbo from Canada.

The clash was won by Warrior Sound.