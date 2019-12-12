#UKvotes: First results show Tories steal Labour seats in north
LONDON, England—The first handful of results to be declared in Britain’s election are showing a surge in support for the Conservatives in northern England seats where Labour has long been dominant.
Significantly, the Conservatives have won the northwest England town of Workington, which was held by Labour for almost all of the last century.
During the election, the phrase “Workington Man” was used as shorthand for working-class men who traditionally vote Labour but also backed Britain’s decision in 2016 to leave the European Union.
The result there early Friday suggests the Conservatives’ strategy of targeting such “leave”-backing Labour voters has been a success, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party is on track for a majority in Parliament.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy