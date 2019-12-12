UKvotes: First results show Tories steal Labour seats in north

LONDON, England—The first handful of results to be declared in Britain’s election are showing a surge in support for the Conservatives in northern England seats where Labour has long been dominant.

Significantly, the Conservatives have won the northwest England town of Workington, which was held by Labour for almost all of the last century.

During the election, the phrase “Workington Man” was used as shorthand for working-class men who traditionally vote Labour but also backed Britain’s decision in 2016 to leave the European Union.

The result there early Friday suggests the Conservatives’ strategy of targeting such “leave”-backing Labour voters has been a success, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party is on track for a majority in Parliament.