UKvotes: Heavy turnout of voters – UK Media

LONDON, England - Various English newspapers and online platforms are reporting a heavy turnout of voters in the United Kingdom's general election after nearly seven hours of voting today. The doors of polling stations opened at 2:00 am Jamaica time (7:00 am – British time).

The Daily Mail is reporting that voters were stuck in the biggest queues seen at polling stations for years today as millions took part in Britain's most important election for a generation with their decision expected to make-or-break Brexit.

Thousands snaked around the block outside schools, village halls, churches, pubs and other community buildings in the wet and cold to exercise their democratic right at the UK's 50,000 polling stations from 7:00 am according to the Daily Mail in a story posted on its website.

The Daily Mail further reported that the largest queues were seen in London's marginal seats where many were late for work and described the busiest election day they had seen for decades.

The Daily Express in one of its stories after polls opened reported that angry voters have claimed they have been turned away from polling stations without being allowed to vote.

“Ellis Bennett, 18, claimed he was told he was not registered to vote by his polling station in Woolton Village.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I turned up today ready to vote but when I gave my name they said I wasn't on the list. They put me on to someone at the council who said I wasn't the first person to complain about this - I definitely registered weeks ago,” the Daily Express reported.

The Independent newspaper on its ever changing front page reported that voters were leaving some polling stations across Britain without casting their ballots because of long queues.

After six weeks on the campaign trail, Boris Johnson gave his dog Dilyn a big kiss and voted early at the nearest polling station to No 10 Downing Street.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, accompanied by his wife Laura, also voted early in his Islington North constituency with the election said to be on a knife-edge, according to recent polls.