'100' accused in Pembroke Hall gun beating
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old Andre Hart, otherwise called '100', of Caircuran Avenue, Pembroke Hall in Kingston 20, has been charged with several offences flowing from an attack on a man on Ken Hill Drive in the parish on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Hart was charged on Monday, March 24 with wounding with intent, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
According to the police, the accused was arrested after a complaint was made that he used a firearm to inflict wounds to a man's head.
He was charged following a question and answer session.
He is to appear in court soon.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy