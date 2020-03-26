'100' accused in Pembroke Hall gun beating

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old Andre Hart, otherwise called '100', of Caircuran Avenue, Pembroke Hall in Kingston 20, has been charged with several offences flowing from an attack on a man on Ken Hill Drive in the parish on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Hart was charged on Monday, March 24 with wounding with intent, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, the accused was arrested after a complaint was made that he used a firearm to inflict wounds to a man's head.

He was charged following a question and answer session.

He is to appear in court soon.