'Act responsibly and follow protocols' — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that as the nation returns to work tomorrow, people are being advised to act responsibly and follow the protocols implemented to protect employers, employees and customers from COVID-19 while lessening the spread of the virus.

The national work from home order expires today, May 31.

Dr Tufton said his ministry is encouraging the following protocols:

Communicate, train and educate staff;

Create and maintain healthy workspaces;

Establish policies and practices for social distancing.

The minister said as the country enters this 'new normal', these measures must be followed faithfully to overcome this challenge and increase productivity.