'Addi' charged after threatening to kill woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After months of investigations, the Kingston Eastern Police have arrested a second man and charged him with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm in connection with an incident on Burgher Avenue, Kingston 2 on August 13.

He is 23-year-old Odeani Francis, otherwise called 'Addi', of Waterloo Road, Kingston 2.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 8:30 am, Francis and another man—who were both armed with firearms—allegedly approached the complainant, pointed their weapons at her, and threatened to kill her. The complainant managed to escape unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

Francis was arrested on December 8 and officially charged after he was pointed out in an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

His co-accused, 19-year-old Romario Brewster, otherwise called 'Mawry' of Burgher Avenue, Kingston 2, was previously charged after being arrested on August 22. His case is before the court.