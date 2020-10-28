'Baller among 3 charged in St Thomas businessman's murder

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Thomas Division have charged three men with the October 13 murder of 32-year-old businessman Dexter Rhoden.

Those charged are:

Thirty-nine-year-old Roger Squire, otherwise called 'Bye Bye' of Pipe Road, Lyssons, and a New Jersey, United States of America address

Twenty-five-year-old Kevon McLean, otherwise called 'Stamma', of First Street, Kingston 11

Jabeur Johnson, a footballer, otherwise called 'Baller', of Adelaide Street, Kingston 16.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 12:15 pm, Rhoden was killed by four armed men travelling in a Honda Fit motor car. An off-duty policeman responded and one of the gunmen was killed on the Lyssons main road.

Reinforcements were called in and another gunman was also killed in Highbury district, St Thomas after he reportedly challenged the lawmen.

An M16 assault rifle with a magazine containing twenty nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition, an extra magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition, and an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.

Squire, McLean and Johnson were subsequently arrested and were charged on Friday. They are scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish Court on November 4.

Detectives are also reporting that their investigations have revealed that the two men who were killed shortly after the incident have been identified as members of the Wellys Kelly and Genocide gangs, which operate out of the Kingston Eastern and Kingston Central police divisions, respectively.

One of them, 24-year-old Tevin Bell of Bryden Street, Kingston 16, was wanted by the Kingston Eastern Police, the Kingston Central Police, as well as investigators assigned to the Major Investigation Division for several counts of murder, shooting with intent and wounding with intent.