'Beachy Stout' charged with wife's murder
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Detectives yesterday charged 65-year-old businessman Everton McDonald of Dolphin Court, Dolphin Bay, Port Antonio with the murder of his wife.
McDonald, also called 'Beachy Stout' or 'Mr Mack', was charged along with 30-year-old Astor Barnes, otherwise called 'Tiny', of Epsom district, Annotto Bay, St Mary; and 56-year-old Denvalyn Minott, otherwise called 'Bubble', a fisherman of Ranch Hill, Portland.
The men were jointly charged by the police with murder and conspiracy to murder after an intense investigation, following the discovery of Tonia Hamilton-McDonald's burnt body in a secluded area at Sherwood Forest on July 20.
The body of Hamilton-McDonald, 32, otherwise called 'Sassy', a businesswoman of Dolphin Cove, Dolphin Bay in Portland, was found at about 8:20 pm with the throat slashed, lying beside a Toyota Axio motor car that was engulfed in flames.
The police said based on ongoing investigations, McDonald has been fingered in matters of a similar nature.
