'Bishop' and two teens charged after gun battle with police
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two teenagers and a man who allegedly engaged the Clarendon police in a gun battle on Halse Hall main road in the parish on Sunday, June 5, have been charged by detectives.
Charged are 18-year-old Peter Malcolm, otherwise called 'Romaine' of Oliver Gardens in May Pen, Clarendon; as well as a 14-year-old boy; and 25-year-old Lex Jay Wilson, otherwise called 'Bishop', of Sevens Road, Clarendon.
All three are jointly charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The three, along with two others, were allegedly involved in a confrontation with a police team about 2:00 pm. One of the five, a 17-year-old of a Clarendon address, was fatally shot in the confrontation, while another escaped.
Twenty-six 5.56 rounds of ammunition were removed from the scene.
They will appear in court soon.
