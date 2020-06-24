'Brief Man' charged over $250,000 robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old Kemar Whyte, otherwise called 'Brief Man', a scrap metal worker of Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11, was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm on Tuesday, June 23.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:30 am on Friday, October 4, 2019, Whyte and another man allegedly held up a man and robbed him of his property, including $250,000. Whyte was subsequently arrested and charged.

A court date will be announced later.