'Bruk Foot' charged with shooting with intent

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged a man with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in Sea View Heights, Flanker in St James on Monday, June 22.

He is 24-year-old Coldaine Spence, otherwise called “Bruk Foot” of McKenzie Drive, Flanker in the parish.

It is alleged that about 8:35 pm on Sunday, June 7, the complainant was walking along the roadway when Spence opened gunfire at him.

The complainant escaped and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

Spence was subsequently arrested in a police operation and charged.

He is to appear in court soon.