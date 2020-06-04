'Bud' charged with murder in elderly man's death
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police arrested and charged a man following a Friday, May 29 shooting death in the parish.
He is 36-year-old Roy Golding, otherwise called 'Bud', of Palm Crescent, May Pen in the parish.
Golding was charged on Tuesday, June 2 with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
It is alleged that about 6:45 pm on Friday, May 29, Golding and three other armed men went to a home in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, and opened gunfire at the occupants.
Sixty-one-year-old Vernon Laidlaw of Bryans Crescent, May Pen in the parish was shot dead.
Golding's court date is Being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy