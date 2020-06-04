'Bud' charged with murder in elderly man's death

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police arrested and charged a man following a Friday, May 29 shooting death in the parish.

He is 36-year-old Roy Golding, otherwise called 'Bud', of Palm Crescent, May Pen in the parish.

Golding was charged on Tuesday, June 2 with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that about 6:45 pm on Friday, May 29, Golding and three other armed men went to a home in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, and opened gunfire at the occupants.

Sixty-one-year-old Vernon Laidlaw of Bryans Crescent, May Pen in the parish was shot dead.

Golding's court date is Being finalised.