'Bulla' charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Dwight Ricketts, otherwise called 'Bulla', of Flanker, Montego Bay in St James, is scheduled to face the court after he was charged on Wednesday, July 8 for illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 9:45 am, Ricketts was at home when an argument developed between him and family members.
He allegedly returned to the house some time after and allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant. A report was made and Ricketts was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy