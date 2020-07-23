'Bulla' charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Dwight Ricketts, otherwise called 'Bulla', of Flanker, Montego Bay in St James, is scheduled to face the court after he was charged on Wednesday, July 8 for illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 9:45 am, Ricketts was at home when an argument developed between him and family members.

He allegedly returned to the house some time after and allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant. A report was made and Ricketts was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.