'COVID is still keeping', PM says as Independence holiday approaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is reminding Jamaicans to observe safety protocols as they go about their Emancipation and Independence holiday festivities.

The prime minister was speaking in Parliament yesterday evening.

“The Emancipation and Independence period is approaching. It is the time of year when many Jamaicans retreat; yes, they go to the beaches [and] there are several parties that are kept. I gather that Negril is the place to be for the Independence period with all the parties being kept,” Holness said.

Emancipation Day is observed on August 1 while Independence Day is observed on August 6.

"Indeed, Independence is a festive period of time and I don't want in any way to take away from that festivity. I don't want to dampen the enjoyment that Jamaicans deserve, but I must remind Jamaicans that COVID is still keeping,” he continued.

Holness stressed that the pandemic is still in full swing and warned against relaxing safety protocols.

“I appeal to our Jamaican brothers and sisters: As you go about enjoying the festive season, remember to observe the protocols. If you have to go out in a public space, wear your mask. If you have to gather, as best as possible, maintain your social distance…If you have to sit in a group, ensure that there is physical distancing of your chairs and tables. If you are touching surfaces that you are not sure about, sanitise your hands or wash your hands. If you are ill, if you have flu like symptoms, if you are coughing, sneezing, sniffling, stay at home or 'tan a yuh yard,” the prime minister said.