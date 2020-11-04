'Chick' charged for 2016 stabbing murder of St Mary man

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Thirty-year-old Devar Cammock, otherwise called 'Chick', of Spur Hill Tree district in Manchester was charged yesterday with the murder of 41-year-old Orville Francis of Sandside district in St Mary.

Francis was stabbed to death in his community February 29, 2016.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, relatives of Francis went to visit him when his body was found. The police were alerted and on their arrival, Francis was seen motionless with several stab wounds.

Cammock was arrested on October 25, 2020 after lawmen conducted a snap raid. A question and answer interview was conducted yesterday and he was charged.

His court date is being finalised.