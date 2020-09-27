'Chigger' charged for murder in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica - The St James Police arrested and charged 23-year-old Andre Jeffrey, otherwise called 'Chigger', a labourer of Lovers Lane, Adelphi, for murder, following an incident that took place on Tuesday, September 22.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Adrian McIntyre, otherwise called 'Guby', also of Lovers Lane.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, McIntyre and Jeffery were among a group of patrons at a shop when an argument developed. A struggle ensued during which Jeffrey allegedly pulled a firearm and fired several shots, hitting McIntyre. McIntyre was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jeffrey, who is known to the police, was picked up during an operation on Thursday, September 24. He was subsequently charged yesterday.

His court date is being finalised.